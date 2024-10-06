Quarry LP Invests $38,000 in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

