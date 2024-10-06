Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $35,540,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $3,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 250.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 67,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $45.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.