Quarry LP Buys Shares of 4,666 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $908.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

