Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.48.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

