Quarry LP Sells 6,497 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.25 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.29.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.