Quarry LP Grows Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Quarry LP raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMFC

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.