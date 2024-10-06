Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

