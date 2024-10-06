Quarry LP Invests $41,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077,248 shares of company stock worth $115,353,156 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $113.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

