Quarry LP Buys 2,336 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Quarry LP raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,877,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

AMC Networks stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $362.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.