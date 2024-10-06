Quarry LP Acquires New Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 190,407 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

