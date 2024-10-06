First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.