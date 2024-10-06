Quarry LP Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,068 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DH. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DH. BTIG Research began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

