13,159 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

