Quarry LP Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Quarry LP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 182,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 798.8% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,233,000 after purchasing an additional 119,738 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

