iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 78910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 168,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

