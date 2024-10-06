Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $103.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

