Quarry LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 68.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 34.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.3 %

APP opened at $139.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

