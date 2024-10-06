Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after buying an additional 2,369,442 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 156,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garrett Motion by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,278,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 335,472 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 144,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

