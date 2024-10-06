Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.