Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 26 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,960.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,728.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

