Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,345 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

