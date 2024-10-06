Quarry LP Buys 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $88,708,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $408.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.23.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

