Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

