Quarry LP Purchases 513 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 576.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 302.0% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 160,853 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Trading Down 2.7 %

TREX stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.