SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $735.06 million and $1.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,093.60 or 0.99952225 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00055098 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60852894 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $282,955.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

