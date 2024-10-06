Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $1.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00013228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00042250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,735,981 coins and its circulating supply is 471,631,327 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

