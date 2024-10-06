Moonriver Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $85.66 million and $1.22 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $9.38 or 0.00015094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,553,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,135,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

