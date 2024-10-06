Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Ossiam grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 82,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,082,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 94,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

