VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,839.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

