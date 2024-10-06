Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,721 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,560,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $160.13.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

