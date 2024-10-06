Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $30.68 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

