Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 87,191 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.74% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 397.0% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth $1,407,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

