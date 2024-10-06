Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.70% of First Trust Water ETF worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

FIW stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

