Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.58% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 88.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 283,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

