Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

