Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,890 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.39% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

