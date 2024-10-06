Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

