US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $61.26 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

