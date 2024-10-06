Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.