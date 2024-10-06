NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NICE by 72.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NICE by 72.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.