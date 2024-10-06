NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 11,712 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,462 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

