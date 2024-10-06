NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Plains GP by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $1,669,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

