NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,303 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REAL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Trading Up 7.3 %

RealReal stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on RealReal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,408.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394 over the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.