Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.68 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $381.80 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.08.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

