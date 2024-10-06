Creative Planning Purchases 1,907 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

