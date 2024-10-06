Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $430,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $306.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.84 and a fifty-two week high of $307.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

