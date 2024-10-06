Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,302 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $30,072,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,216,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

