The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

