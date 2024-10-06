Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,361 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

