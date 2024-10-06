Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

